Victoria Travis
Victoria Travis, age 98, of Baldwin (formerly of Pleasant Hills), passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at St. Mary's Home of Erie.

She is the beloved wife of the late Wayne J. Travis, loving mother of Wayne G. (Frances) Travis and Alma (Dr. Philip) Gallagher, grandmother of Christy (Shawn) Leister, Wayne R. (Tiffany) Travis, Philip M. Gallagher, Peter Gallagher, and Claire (Arjun) Saxena, great-grandmother of Emilee, Dakota, and Brian Leister, Kayleigh and Steele Travis, and Nakul and Naveen Saxena.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne J. Travis and her parents Joseph and Jennie Udivich.

She was a great cook and housekeeper, played cards, and was almost a professional bingo player for many years. She helped her husband fulfill his dream of his own pharmacy, then worked for Charleston's pharmacy for many years.

Given the current health restrictions that we are experiencing only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time, facial coverings are a must, and physical distancing is encouraged.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, PA 15236. A Blessing Service will follow in the funeral home's chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Victoria's memory to Saint Mary's Home of Erie at www.stmaryshome.org/charitable-giving/. Condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
