Victoria Williams, age 59, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital. She was born in Erie, on June 17, 1960, a daughter of the late Matt and Jessie Mae Wiley Williams.
Victoria was a graduate of Tech Memorial High School and worked as a Nurse Aid at St. Mary's Home of Erie, East for 18 years, where she loved to work with the elderly. She enjoyed reading and loved to shop.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Williams, her brother, Sheldon Edward Williams, Sr. and her brother-in-law, Joseph Barnes.
Victoria is survived by her sisters, Matherine Williams, Linda Barnes and Luella Pratt, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie, on Saturday, September 21st from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon, with Rev. Dr. Sandra Vactor presiding. Burial will follow in Erie Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of Burton Funeral Home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 18, 2019