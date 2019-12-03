|
Vilma I. Valentin, age 70, of Wesleyville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, December 2, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Caguas, Puerto Rico on September 27, 1949, daughter of the late Juan and Esther Vazquez Algarin.
Vilma was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma. She enjoyed working as a beautician, travel agent and notary. Vilma liked dancing and singing. She loved caring and being friends with everyone she met.
In addition to her parents, Vilma was preceded in death by her sister, Zaida Algarin on August 12, 2019. Survivors include her beloved husband of 28 years, Adalberto Valentin; four daughters, Mary A. Colon, Maritza N. Colon-Martinez, Tennille Burgos (Jose), and Chrissel Ramirez (Danny); one son, Mark A. Algarin-Valentin; one sister, Annette Mena (Benjamin); one brother, Juan Mena; 13 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, several "adopted" children, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 until the time of the Funeral Service there at 8 p.m. conducted by Rev. James McCormick.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 3, 2019