Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
2607 Buffalo Rd.
Erie, PA
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
4:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
2607 Buffalo Rd.
Erie, PA
Vince E. Miller Obituary
Vince E. Miller, age 44, of Erie, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020.

He is survived by his loving parents, Dave and Susan Miller; two beloved sons, Alex and Drake Miller; his loving daughter, Hope Alexandra Miller; his sister and best friend, Terra Miller; and a niece, DeAnna Miller.

Vince was an intelligent, kind, and giving person with a big heart. He loved music and had a great sense of humor. Vince loved to spend holidays with his family, including his aunts, uncles and many cousins. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.

Friends will be received at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Monday from 2 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 4 p.m. Contributions may be made to the family through the funeral home.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 11, 2020
