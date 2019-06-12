|
|
"Beloved Husband"
Vincent A."Vinny" Pieretti, age 76, passed away at his residence in Millcreek, on Monday, June 10, 2019. Born in Erie, on September 10, 1942, he was the son of the late Amadeo Pieretti and the late Rose (Masi) Pieretti Trzybinski.
After attending Gannon College, he became a self-employed auto mechanic and car dealer. His hobbies included rebuilding cars and furniture making. He enjoyed jazz and big band music. He was a life member of the former East Erie Turners and Erie Maennerchor Clubs, and was a past board member of the Sunflower Club.
Vinny was the beloved husband of 56 years of Linda (Schaaf) Pieretti, cherished father of Tina Dunn, (Brad), of Millcreek, and Dean Pieretti, (Lisa), of Greensburg, loving grandfather and great-grandfather of Nicholas and Danielle Gardner, Matthew and Ariana Pieretti, Hannah Gardner and Jordan Pope, nephew of Joan Masi, of Florida, and brother-in-law of John Schaaf, Bruce and Cheryl Schaaf, and Charles and Joyce Schaaf. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews, and his large extended Italian family around the country.
In addition to his parents, Vinny was preceded in death by a sister, Maryanne (Pieretti) Kolbas, his stepfather, "Uncle Andy" Trzybinski, and sisters-in-law, Suzanne and Rebecca Schaaf.
Family and friends may call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, at Greengarden Boulevard, on Thursday from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m., and are invited to a service there on Friday at 10 a.m., with Rev. Michael DiMartinis, officiating. Burial will follow in Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 12, 2019