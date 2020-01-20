Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Shioleno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent A. Shioleno

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincent A. Shioleno Obituary
Vincent A. Shioleno, age 92, of Ripley, N.Y., died on Saturday, January 18, 2020. He was born on May 30, 1927 in North East, Pa., the son of the late Antonino and Margaret (Aquista) Shioleno.

Vinnie graduated North East High School in 1945 and was selected to play in the Save An Eye football game as an all-county tackle. He was a veteran of World War II serving in the United States Navy as a Boatswain's Mate. He was a self-employed carpenter in the Ripley and North East area for 65 years. Vinnie was a member of the North East American Legion Post 105, North East V.F.W. Post 4789, the Brotherhood of St. Joseph, Lakeside Golf League, and the ROMEO Club. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, golfing, bowling, fishing, and wine making.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years Phyllis E. "Sally" (Freeman) Shioleno; brothers, Anthony Jr., Charles and Fanio Shioleno; sisters Carrie Shioleno, Josephine Canaley, Mary Concilla, Caroline DeSalvo, Anna DiSanti, and Lucy Baideme; He is survived by his sons, Mark A. Shioleno (Lisa) of Aiken, S.C. and Matthew V. Shioleno (Tammie) of Ripley; a daughter, Maria Webb (Ronald) of Ripley; a sister, Roslyn Cromer of Erie; grandchildren, Rebecca, Vincent, Antonio, Isabella, Rachel, Rosalia, Aaron, Danielle (Devin) and Ryan; great-grandchildren, Mason, McKinley, Maverick, Caden and Lucas; close friends, Robert and Barbara Walk of Fairview; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East on Tuesday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and are invited to a funeral service on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Officiating the service is Fr. Thomas Brooks. Interment will be held at Grahamville Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. https://hillman.upmc.com/difference/supporting/make-a-gift
Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -