Vincent A. Shioleno, age 92, of Ripley, N.Y., died on Saturday, January 18, 2020. He was born on May 30, 1927 in North East, Pa., the son of the late Antonino and Margaret (Aquista) Shioleno.
Vinnie graduated North East High School in 1945 and was selected to play in the Save An Eye football game as an all-county tackle. He was a veteran of World War II serving in the United States Navy as a Boatswain's Mate. He was a self-employed carpenter in the Ripley and North East area for 65 years. Vinnie was a member of the North East American Legion Post 105, North East V.F.W. Post 4789, the Brotherhood of St. Joseph, Lakeside Golf League, and the ROMEO Club. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, golfing, bowling, fishing, and wine making.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years Phyllis E. "Sally" (Freeman) Shioleno; brothers, Anthony Jr., Charles and Fanio Shioleno; sisters Carrie Shioleno, Josephine Canaley, Mary Concilla, Caroline DeSalvo, Anna DiSanti, and Lucy Baideme; He is survived by his sons, Mark A. Shioleno (Lisa) of Aiken, S.C. and Matthew V. Shioleno (Tammie) of Ripley; a daughter, Maria Webb (Ronald) of Ripley; a sister, Roslyn Cromer of Erie; grandchildren, Rebecca, Vincent, Antonio, Isabella, Rachel, Rosalia, Aaron, Danielle (Devin) and Ryan; great-grandchildren, Mason, McKinley, Maverick, Caden and Lucas; close friends, Robert and Barbara Walk of Fairview; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East on Tuesday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and are invited to a funeral service on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Officiating the service is Fr. Thomas Brooks. Interment will be held at Grahamville Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. https://hillman.upmc.com/difference/supporting/make-a-gift
