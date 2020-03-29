|
|
Vincent M. Harvey, age 49, of Erie, passed away at home, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving wife and family.
Vince was born in Erie, on September 7, 1970, son of Elizabeth "Betsy" (Janick) Harvey and the late Michael P. Harvey.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Andrew and Rose Janick; and a nephew, Jamie Vicary.
Vince is survived by his beloved wife of 21 years, Sue E. (Henshaw) Harvey; two daughters, Kayla Johnson (Nic) and Victoria Harvey (Cullen Drayer); a sister, Lisa Hammers (Bryan); a brother, Steve Harvey; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Richard, Jr. and Carole Henshaw; sister and brother-in-law, Sherie (Russ Johnson) and Bob Henshaw; nieces and nephews, Cassandra and Michael Hammers, Justin Bengel, Breanna Panetta (Matt), Madison Harvey, Megan and Trevor Johnson; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Vince was a 1990 graduate of the former Strong Vincent High School. He enjoyed playing football while attending Strong Vincent. One of his many accomplishments was being part of the 1988 and 1989 City Champs. He was honored to be a part of the 52nd Save An Eye game. He also graduated with a CDL license and was most recently employed by Modern Industries, Inc. as a truck driver as well as in their shipping and receiving department.
Vince was a devoted and loving husband and father. His world revolved around his wife and daughters and he deeply loved his whole family and close friends. Vince was full of knowledge and wisdom. If anyone was in need, he was there to help and would give the shirt off his back. He set the standard for loyalty and for being the greatest friend and family man anyone could ask for.
Whenever you saw Vince at a get-together, you knew there was going to be a lot of good music and storytelling. His love of music ranged from country, old-school hip hop, classic and 70s soft rock. Vince always knew how to set the tone and that will be greatly missed.
The most impactful legacy Vince could have left was the way he touched so many lives, in so many different positive ways. The best tribute we could ever make to Vince is to take each of the lessons, laughs and memories he instilled in us and impart them into our daily lives; love hard; take no moment for granted; find the light in every darkness and never stop fighting, smiling and laughing.
Due to the current mandates regulating public gatherings, a private interment was held at Laurel Hill Cemetery. A Memorial Service to honor and celebrate Vince's life will be held on September 7, 2020. An updated service schedule will be available at www.dusckas-taylorfuneralhome.com as details become finalized. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd., Erie, PA 16510.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 29, 2020