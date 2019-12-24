|
|
Vincent R. Loesch, age 86, of Millcreek Township, died peacefully on Saturday, December 21, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones, after battling an extended illness.
He was born on August 1, 1933, in Erie, the son of the late Frank and Emma (Daub) Loesch.
Vince was a 1952 graduate of Academy High School. He also graduated from Erie Business College after serving time in the Army during the Korean War.
He began working at Marine Bank, where he met his wife Rita. They moved to Millcreek to raise their family. Vince worked at the U.S. Postal Service until his retirement.
He had many hobbies, such as gardening, baking, and watching his grandchildren at all of their sporting events.
He was known for his one-of-a-kind Christmas cookies and other baked goods. He was also a great mentor to his children and grandchildren, teaching them math skills and important life lessons.
He was preceded in death by his brother Francis Loesch and his sister Madeline Myers.
He is survived by three sisters: Virginia Wiley (John), Margaret Gerlach, and Janet Wolf (Mathew).
He leaves behind his loving wife of 62 years Rita L. McCrillis Loesch, one daughter Elaine Fragale (Robert) and one son Dr. Daniel Loesch (Lynne) both of Fairview Twp., also his grandchildren: Danielle McConnell (Charles), Robert Fragale, Jr. (Brooke), Stephanie Loesch, and Dana Loesch. He also has one great-grandson Bryson McConnell.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., and are invited there for prayers on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Jude Church, 2801 West 6th Street, Erie, PA 16505, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.
Vince's family would like to thank all of the staff at St. Mary's at Asbury Ridge for the wonderful care they provided.
Memorials may be made to Erie Shriners Hospital, 1645 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 24, 2019