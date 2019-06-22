Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
2401 W. 38th St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincenzo Leone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincenzo Vince Leone


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vincenzo Vince Leone Obituary
Vincenzo "Vince" Leone, age 83, of Millcreek Township, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. Born in Recale, Province of Caserta, Italy, on November 29, 1935, he was a son of the late Armando and Angelina (Corimbo) Leone.

Vince was a core room superintendent at Erie Malleable Iron Co., retiring in 1990 after 36 years of service. He was a member of the Zukor Club, Elks Lodge and the NRA. He enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, Vince was preceded in death by a brother, Dominic Leone; and a son-in-law, Joseph Bucci.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Anna J. (Bizzarro) Leone; five children, Angeline Bucci, Armando Leone, wife Pam, Ralph Leone, wife Becky, Gerry Malone, husband Ron, and Vincent Leone, wife Dana; 60 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Anna Leone-Serafini; and many nieces and nephews also survive.

Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m., and may attend a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 W. 38th St., on Monday at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now