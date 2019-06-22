|
Vincenzo "Vince" Leone, age 83, of Millcreek Township, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. Born in Recale, Province of Caserta, Italy, on November 29, 1935, he was a son of the late Armando and Angelina (Corimbo) Leone.
Vince was a core room superintendent at Erie Malleable Iron Co., retiring in 1990 after 36 years of service. He was a member of the Zukor Club, Elks Lodge and the NRA. He enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, Vince was preceded in death by a brother, Dominic Leone; and a son-in-law, Joseph Bucci.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Anna J. (Bizzarro) Leone; five children, Angeline Bucci, Armando Leone, wife Pam, Ralph Leone, wife Becky, Gerry Malone, husband Ron, and Vincent Leone, wife Dana; 60 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Anna Leone-Serafini; and many nieces and nephews also survive.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m., and may attend a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 W. 38th St., on Monday at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
