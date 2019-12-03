Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martin R. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
565 Ridgley St
Orbisonia, PA 17243
(814) 447-3121
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Old School Baptist Cemetery
Three Springs, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Viola Danko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Viola P. Danko


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Viola P. Danko Obituary
Viola P. Danko, 92, of McKean, Pa., died Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at her home.

Born June 29, 1927, at Robertsdale, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Robert and Margaret (Heffner) Cowan.

She was united in marriage to Paul Danko, who preceded in death.

She is survived by four siblings, Myron Cowan, Raymond Cowan and Mary Jane Cowan, all of Lewistown, Pa. and James Cowan of Newark, Del., one daughter, Debbie Cowan and one sister, Ruth Smith, preceded her in death.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Old School Baptist Cemetery, Three Springs, Pa.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Martin R. Brown Funeral Home, Orbisonia, Pa.

Online condolences and further information can be obtained at martinrbrownfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Viola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -