Viola P. Danko, 92, of McKean, Pa., died Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at her home.
Born June 29, 1927, at Robertsdale, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Robert and Margaret (Heffner) Cowan.
She was united in marriage to Paul Danko, who preceded in death.
She is survived by four siblings, Myron Cowan, Raymond Cowan and Mary Jane Cowan, all of Lewistown, Pa. and James Cowan of Newark, Del., one daughter, Debbie Cowan and one sister, Ruth Smith, preceded her in death.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Old School Baptist Cemetery, Three Springs, Pa.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Martin R. Brown Funeral Home, Orbisonia, Pa.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 3, 2019