Violet B. Wentz

Violet B. Wentz Obituary
Violet B. Wentz, age 90, of North East, formerly of Erie, passed away at her home, on Thursday, January 2, 2020, after a long illness. She was born in Erie, on March 10, 1929, daughter of the late Merle V. and Josephine B. Boesch Batts.

Violet worked until her retirement for Erie Organ Supply, where she wired the boards for organs. She also worked at Buffalo Molded Plastics and General Electric.

In addition to her parents, Violet was preceded in death by her companion, Thomas Dewey; daughter, Elaine Wentz; son, Dale Wentz; stepson, William Dewey; three brothers, Elwin, Elmer, and William Batts; and five sisters, Muriel Batts, Beatrice Perkins, Mary Pierson, Ellen Pajersky and Josephine Coburn.

Survivors include her son, Gene David Wentz (Ann); sister, Charlotte M. Steele, with whom she resided this last year; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 3, 2020
