|
|
Violet E. (Maloney) Moore, age 81, of Harborcreek, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at her home following a short illness. She was born in Wesleyville, on April 17, 1938, daughter of the late Clarence A. and Violet I. McKenzie.
Violet was a 1956 graduate of Harbor Creek High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society. She then was a graduate of Oro-Jean Beauty Academy and attended Erie Business Center.
Violet was the past president of Rolling Ridge PTA and was an active member of Lawrence Park United Methodist Church, Jephthah White Shrine #12, Daughters of the Nile and Zem Zem Cycle Corps Lady. She enjoyed her family, yard, motorcycle, traveling and decorating. Violet was known to make elegant arrangements from the simplest theme or objects given to her. She also loved to entertain.
Violet is survived by her husband, Dale C. Moore, whom she married on April 14, 1978; one daughter, Pamela Skarzenski (Neil) of North East, Pa.; one son, Patrick Maloney (Merida) of Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico; four grandchildren, Terry (Susan), Nicholas (Toni) and Andrew (Rebecca) Skarzenski and Amber (Kevin) Miller; eight great-grandchildren, Zoe, Kendall, McKenzie, Noah, Joel, Bryce and Tristan Skarzenski and Haydenne Miller; one nephew, Jeffrey McKenzie; and one niece, Tracy Pitcher.
In addition to her parents, Violet was preceded in death by her brother, George H. McKenzie; and one grandson, Stanley Joel "Joe" Skarzenski.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home, Inc., Harborcreek, on Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Wednesday at 10 a.m. conducted by Rev. Ken Miller. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. The Daughters of the Nile will hold a service at the Funeral Home on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 6, 2019