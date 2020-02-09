|
Violet Pappas Tsiros, almost 97, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020. She was born in Lithohorion, Greece, on March 26, 1923, the eldest of seven children of the late James and Mary Katsiadas Pappas.
Vi is survived by her daughter Aspasia (Tsiros) Klepfer, of Richmond, Va., her two sisters; Georgia Markopolos and June Panos of Erie, two brothers; Louis Pappas of Brooklyn, N.Y. and Harry Pappas (Jean) of Pacific Palisades, Calif., many nieces and nephews, and godchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Alice Pappas in 2014 and her brother Nick Pappas in 2018.
Violet was a 1942 graduate of Erie East H.S. She was in the restaurant business beginning at the New York Lunch founded by her father in 1927. Vi was co-owner with her late husband, Chris Tsiros, of the Erie Manor Restaurant for many years. Her last years in the restaurant business were spent at Panos Family Restaurant where she was a beloved hostess and cashier.
She was a member of the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, the Ladies Philopthohos Society, and she worked many years at the Panagyri (Greek Festival of Erie).
Vi was the nicest mother, godmother, sister, aunt, and friend, who anyone would want! She exemplified kindness, love, compassion, integrity and character. We were so fortunate to have "Vila" in our lives these ten decades! Aonia ee mnimin! (May her memory be eternal!)
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until time of prayers at 1:00 p.m. Private interment Laurel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 4376 West Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16505.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 9, 2020