Violet "Vy" DeFonsey passed away after a yearlong battle with lung cancer on May 18, 2020, in Erie, Pennsylvania, at the age of 64.
She was born on October 10, 1955, in Erie, a daughter of the late Louis and June DeFonsey.
After graduating from Villa Maria Academy, Vy enlisted in the U.S. Army where she received the National Defense Service and Good Conduct Medals before discharge. She travelled extensively and lived abroad, calling the Netherlands and Malaysia home for many years. Vy had several hobbies, including genealogy, art and coin collecting; but creating postmodern paintings inspired by her life journey was one of her ultimate passions.
Vy will always be remembered for her LGBTQ pride (RIP Remy Roman), her belief in Catholicism, her fondness for all things Italian, her colorful stubbornness, and most of all for her immense love of family. She adored her nieces and nephews and doted on them as if they were her own. She will be greatly missed by those she cherished.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Rebecca DeFonsey and two brothers, Michael Latina and Robert DeFonsey.
She is survived by sisters, Lynette Latina, June Miller, Lucy Wnoroski and Roilee DeFonsey, brothers, Louis and Edward DeFonsey, and many nieces and nephews. Additionally, she is survived by her beloved pup, Sophia.
Private funeral arrangements were entrusted to Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services Inc., 602 W. 10th St. Erie, PA 16502.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials to honor Vy may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph Mission & Ministries Foundation, 5031 West Ridge Road, Erie, PA 16506.
Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.