1/1
Violet Vy DeFonsey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Violet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Violet "Vy" DeFonsey passed away after a yearlong battle with lung cancer on May 18, 2020, in Erie, Pennsylvania, at the age of 64.

She was born on October 10, 1955, in Erie, a daughter of the late Louis and June DeFonsey.

After graduating from Villa Maria Academy, Vy enlisted in the U.S. Army where she received the National Defense Service and Good Conduct Medals before discharge. She travelled extensively and lived abroad, calling the Netherlands and Malaysia home for many years. Vy had several hobbies, including genealogy, art and coin collecting; but creating postmodern paintings inspired by her life journey was one of her ultimate passions.

Vy will always be remembered for her LGBTQ pride (RIP Remy Roman), her belief in Catholicism, her fondness for all things Italian, her colorful stubbornness, and most of all for her immense love of family. She adored her nieces and nephews and doted on them as if they were her own. She will be greatly missed by those she cherished.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Rebecca DeFonsey and two brothers, Michael Latina and Robert DeFonsey.

She is survived by sisters, Lynette Latina, June Miller, Lucy Wnoroski and Roilee DeFonsey, brothers, Louis and Edward DeFonsey, and many nieces and nephews. Additionally, she is survived by her beloved pup, Sophia.

Private funeral arrangements were entrusted to Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services Inc., 602 W. 10th St. Erie, PA 16502.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials to honor Vy may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph Mission & Ministries Foundation, 5031 West Ridge Road, Erie, PA 16506.

Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved