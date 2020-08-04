Virginia A. "Ginnie" (Scheffner) Peterson, 92, of Springfield, Pa., passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020. Ginnie was born in Erie, Pa., to the late Frank and Hattie (Kohler) Scheffner.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmom, and great-grandmom, and will be missed by all.
Ginnie was the devoted wife of the late Robert J. Peterson, beloved mother of Robert Peterson, James (Jackie) Peterson, Joan (Michael) Payne, Richard (Carole) Peterson and David (Monica)Peterson, and cherished grandmother to 14 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
Services and burial will be private. Contributions in Ginnie's name may go to Maria House Project, P.O. Box 10682, Erie, PA 16514.
