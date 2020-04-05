|
Virginia A. Rust, 84, of North East, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at St. Mary's Home East.
She was born on January 10, 1936 in Elyria, Ohio, a daughter of the late Walter and Ethel Brubaker Rust. Virginia enjoyed knitting, playing the organ in Church and spending time with her friends. She was an avid Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns Fan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two of her sisters, Charlotte Ruth and Barbra Rust.
She is survived by her sister, Martha Phillips and her husband Charles of Peru, Ind., and her brother, Douglas Rust of Avon Lake, Ohio. She is further survived by her five daughters, Sally Adams and her husband Steve of Channelview, Texas, Faith Charkosky and her husband David of Petersburgh, Ind., Hope Gerhart and her husband Paul of Eagle River, Wisc., Kathy Cramblet and her husband Bruce of Marietta, Ohio and Virginia Sue Shaffer of Elyria, Ohio. Also surviving are many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her great-great-grandson.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the W. Tad Bowers Funeral Home, 92 S. Lake St., North East, Pa. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of her family. Memorials may be made to the . To send condolences, please visit www.bowersfuneralhome.com.
Apr. 5, 2020