On Wednesday, October 23, 2019 our dear mother, Virginia Ann Rocco Massello, 96, of Erie, passed away at Pleasant Ridge Manor, to join her family and the angels in heaven.
She was born on April 23, 1923, in Erie, a daughter of the late Joseph and Susan DeFonzo Rocco.
Virginia graduated from Strong Vincent High School and began her retail career at Trask's, then Carlisle's, and retired from The Dancewear Center.
She was a 50 year member of the Erie Golf Club, where she won many trophies and enjoyed all the stories and friendships throughout her time there. And in between her working hours, if she was not at home, that is where you would find her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Massello; her brothers, Gilbert and Gene Rocco; and grandson, Paul Simon Massello.
She is survived by her three children, David (Peggy) Massello of Highland Park, Ill., Janet Grieshaber of Erie and Mary Ellen McClanahan (Jeff) of Atlanta. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Friends are invited to call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Saturday from 2:30 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 5:30 p.m. Burial will be private at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pleasant Ridge Manor, 8300 West Ridge Rd., Girard, PA 16417.
We would like to send a very special thank you to all on UNIT G at Pleasant Ridge Manor for taking care of our mom. To send condolences visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 31, 2019