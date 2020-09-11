Virginia (Morris) Cunningham, 85, of North East, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. She was born on April 22, 1935, in Erie, the eldest daughter of the late Ralph and Iona (Barstow) Morris.
Virginia graduated from Union City High School in 1952 and later attended Hamot School of Nursing in 1955. She was formerly employed by Hamot Hospital, at Health South and also practiced private duty as a dedicated nurse. Virginia was known for her love of animals, her garden, reading, sewing, and finding goodies at yard sales and the Four N.I.N.E. Thrift Store at which she volunteered for many years. If it were a stray, whether person or pet, she took them in and loved them as her own.
Virginia met her late husband, Ray Cunningham on a blind date. They were together 50 years until his passing in 2008.
In addition to her husband she was also preceded in death by her stepdaughter, Robin in 2019.
She is survived by her children, Shawn Cunningham, Beverly Best (Dave), Michael Cunningham (Holly), Gary Cunningham (Cindy), Timothy Cunningham (Stephanie), and Ida Gillion (Allen); stepchildren, Linda Sauers (Dave) and Donald Cunningham; sisters, June Gunter, Janet Orrick, Janice Smith, Judy Ebert; sister-in-law; Kay Cunningham; 19 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Sunday from 2 p.m. until time of a funeral service at 5 p.m. Visitation and funeral service will be held on the back lawn of the funeral home with full COVID-19 safety precautions being observed. Private interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery. Officiating the service will be Rev. James Hodge. Memorials may be made to the Four N.I.N.E Thrift Store, 49 Smedley St., North East, or to the Erie ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511.
