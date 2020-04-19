|
|
Fairport
Virginia was born on September 4, 1919, to Stanley and Valeria Machinski, in Erie, Pennsylvania, and passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the age of 100, in Rochester, N.Y.
Virginia was preceded in death by her first husband of 49 years, Alex Demenik; her second husband, Edward Chester; infant son, John Demenik; infant granddaughter, Cheryl Montevecchio; and eight siblings.
She is survived by her loving daughter and son-in-law, Marian and Albert Montevecchio; grandchildren, Deborah (Yves) Robinson, Douglas (Carol) Montevecchio, Diane (Theodore) Eckermann, Timothy (Kim) Montevecchio, and Kristen (James) Montevecchio; great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Marc (Emily), Jacob (Sarah), Brianna, and Garrett (Hayly Czubinski) Robinson, Alexandria, Albert, and Jessica Montevecchio, Marian (Eli Parker-Burgard), Lauren, Sarah, and Emily Eckermann, Brett and Michael Montevecchio; great-great-grandchildren, James Montevecchio, Marguerite, Rosalie, and Lillian Robinson, and Carter Robinson; stepson, Arthur (Alice) Chester; step-grandchildren, Nicole and Brian; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
From a young age Virginia "Nana" helped care for her siblings and became an accomplished seamstress. That skill translated into a lifelong love of creating beautiful clothing and quilts for her family. She always kept busy and was an amazing bowler, puzzle maker, reader, pinochle player, gardener, and Silver Club member at St. John of Rochester Church. Nana always made everyone feel special with her loving and warm personality. She would light up a room with her presence and positive attitude. We will always remember her love, quick wit, and boldness to say whatever came to her.
A Mass to celebrate Virginia's life will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to St. John of Rochester Church in memory of Virginia. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to The Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home (Fairport, N.Y.).
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 19, 2020