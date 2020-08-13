Virginia E. (Ford) Boucher, age 95, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. She was born on March 16, 1925, in Erie, to the late Samuel and Irene (Strohmeyer) Ford.
Ginnie graduated from Strong Vincent High School in 1943. She retired from The Boston Store/Hornes after 35 years as the Human Resource manager. After her retirement in 1987, she worked at Pulakos Chocolates for 20 years, delivered Meals on Wheels and volunteered at Mercy Center for Women. She also played golf on several leagues in the Erie area. She was a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School and belonged to Lutheran Church Women and Women of the ELCA (WELCA).
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Lewis M. Boucher in 2008; her sister, Patricia Santini; and brothers, Harrison, Richard, Paul and Charles Ford.
She is survived by her sons, Lewis Bouher (Kathy) of Erie, and Douglas Boucher (Cindy) of Erie; her daughter, Crystal Boucher (Duane Filkins) of Rochester, N.Y.; her brother, Robert Ford (Mary) of North East, Pa.; a sister-in-law, Nancy Ford of Sturgeon Bay, Wis.; grandchildren, Emily Kitcho (John) of Erie, Mark Boucher (Neely) of Washington, D.C., Andrew Boucher, of Erie, and Madeline Boucher (Matthew Burke) of Nashville, Tenn.; great-grandsons, John Kitcho, of Erie, and Brooks Boucher, of Washington, D.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express a special "thank you" to Virginia's caregivers at Independence Court.
Calling hours are private and at the convenience of the family. Family and friends are invited to a graveside service at Laurel Hill Cemetery, 4523 Love Road, Section 4, on Friday, August 14th at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Kristen M. Papson of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church officiating. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be observed. Arrangements are under the direction of Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street, Erie, PA 16502.
Memorials may be made to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1603 West 32nd Street, Erie, PA 16508.
