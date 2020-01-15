Home

Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
Virginia Evelyn Roehm


1931 - 2020
Virginia Evelyn Roehm Obituary
Virginia Evelyn Roehm, age 88, of Erie, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Pleasant Ridge Manor. She was born in Woodsfield, Ohio, on June 20, 1931, the daughter of Jesse and Mildred Moose Gray.

Virginia loved baking and cooking. She enjoyed manicures, visiting with animals and children, and taking drives around the peninsula. Above all, Virginia's greatest love was her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Roehm; and two sons, Robert Roehm (Patty) and Jack Roehm; two sisters, Martha Lee Hines (Crawford) and Betty Jean Sanders (Edward); and two brothers, Jesse "Billy" Gray and Eldridge Gray.

Virginia is survived by her daughter, Margaret Lamary (George, Sr.); and grandchildren, George Lamary, Jr., Jenny (Roehm) Jones, Tammy Toman (Jeremy), Kimberly Williams (Robert), Christina Lamary, and Victoria "Peanut" Braswell (Chad); as well as several great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family, and are entrusted to Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 15, 2020
