|
|
Virginia "Gini" M. Faber Bagnoni, age 94, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020, at LECOM Senior Living Center. She was born in Erie, on September 5, 1925, a daughter of the late Fredrick and Evelyn Bloss Faber.
Virginia graduated from St. John's Grade School and Academy High School, class of 1943. She worked at Sealtest until she had her children, and was a homemaker and she did the books for her husband's business. Gini was a member of St. George Church.
In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by a baby boy in 1959; and a sister, Joanne Zollars.
Survivors include her loving husband of 76 years, Walter B. Bagnoni; a daughter, Sue Elwell (Howie); a son, Doug Bagnoni (Tammy); seven grandchildren, Jason Elwell (Kelly), Jenna Usko (Bo), Sarah Deeb (Jason), Kym Bagnoni (Matt Staab), Karissa Bagnoni (Jason Lanager), Kiera Walton (Doug) and Kaylee Curry (Nick); 21 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m., and are invited to a service there on Monday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at St. George Church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 1, 2020