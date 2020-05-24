|
Virginia "Ginny" McMann Konen, 66, of Waterford, passed away peacefully at her residence on Wednesday May, 20, 2020. She was born in Erie on December 24, 1953 a daughter of the late Paul and Inezmarie Hites McMann.
Ginny graduated from Harborcreek High School and worked as a school bus driver with the Ft. LeBoeuf School District for 26 years before retiring in 2014. She belonged to First Presbyterian Church and the Grottoettes. She enjoyed painting and crafts.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Andy Konen.
Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Kevin Konen; two daughters, April Konen (Mike) of Waterford and Arin Konen of Jacksonville, N.C.; her daughter in law, Lisa Varo, of Erie; two brothers, Roger McMann and his wife, Carole, of Saegertown and Timothy McMann and his wife, Jacki, of Erie; two sisters, Pamela Marshall and her husband, Mark, of Cincinnati and Samantha Stephens and her husband, Matt, of Meadville; seven grandchildren, Nathan Smith and his wife, Jordan, Abigayle Garrison, Emily Massing, Maiah and Mattie Konen, and Jake and Becca Varo; and many nieces and nephews.
In accordance with CDC guidelines funeral services will be private for family.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, 16504.
Memorial contributions can be made to the , 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, 16505.
