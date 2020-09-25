Virginia "Zinna" "Ginny" Stebnisky, of Erie, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at St. Vincent Medical Center.
She was born on March 20, 1930, in a "little stone house" in Conneautville, Pa., to the late William and Margaret Pearl Smyers Wallace.
Virginia graduated with honors from Albion Area High School, class of 1948, and attended Edinboro State Teacher's College.
She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church.
She had been employed by the former Astatic Corp., retiring from Loblaws after 18 years as a deli clerk-manager.
Virginia was married August 12, 1952 to the late William Stebnisky. Her main passion in life was her family. She greatly enjoyed her children and joined in their activities; Cub Scout Den Mother, Brownie and Girl Scout Leader and an MYAA baseball scorekeeper are some examples. Later, she treasured her grandchildren and the time she spent with them as they grew up, especially on Presque Isle.
Zinna was a talented artist who won many awards in local art shows. She was proud to have participated in two three-generational art shows at local galleries with her daughter Jeanne, and granddaughter, Terra Huber.
She was a member of the "Thunder and Enlightenment" art group, the Presque Isle Artists and the Erie Art Museum. She recently renewed this love of painting with her daughter Cindy whom she was so very proud and thrilled with her amazing artwork.
Many nights were engaged with Cindy and Bob in the game of Scrabble in which she excelled due to her love of crosswording. It was always thought she should receive an extra 50 points for her incredible word knowledge.
She was an avid reader, and was a published poet. Her other hobbies included photography, flower gardening and bowling.
Virginia and her husband Bill, loved ballroom dancing, and were members of several area dance clubs. They also enjoyed western style squares and round dancing, belonging at various times to Squaws and Paws, Lads and Lassies and Cross trailer groups.
Traveling was also a source of great enjoyment for them, and they especially recalled with pleasure a Grand Tour of eleven countries in Europe, and a Hawaiian Cruise, followed by a week in Oahu in a hotel on Waikiki Beach. Ginny's favorite place was Presque Isle State Park in all seasons and they explored all but six of our 50 states.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 59 years, William Stebnisky in 2011; her sisters, Arlene Onest and Barbara Moyer; and a brother, William Wallace, Jr.; and a son-in-law, Joe Matheis.
Surviving are her four sons, Michael (Kathi) of Haddonfield, N.J., Thomas (Donna) of Susanville, Calif., Robert (lifetime partner Christian Collarile) of Erie and Richard of Tampa, Fla.; two daughters, Cynthia (David) Greishober and Jeanne Stebnisky,, both of Erie; a sister, Margaret Norton; seven grandchildren, Jessica (John) Mendonza, Melissa Stebnisky, Brooke Stebnisky, Bonnie (Kenny) Hardin, Dr. Jason Grieshober (Jess), Dr. Laurie Grieshober and Terra Huber (Dan Thorn); great-grandsons, Wesley Hardin and Kai Mendoza; and great-granddaughters, Kara Hardin and Rachel and Emily Mendoza.
She especially loved her almost 3 year old great-granddaughter; Layla's visits, many photos and Facetiming always brought a big smile to her face.
Friends may call at the Burton Quinn Scott Funeral Home and Crematory, West Ridge, 3801 W. 26th Street, on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:00 p.m. Entombment is in Gate of Heaven Mausoleum.
