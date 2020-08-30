1/1
Virginia "Ginger" (Smith) Hines
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia "Ginger" (Smith) Hines, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at her home in West Melbourne, Fla.

She was born on February 9, 1943, in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. She was the daughter of the late Samuel D. Smith and Dorothy M. Smith.

She is survived by her husband of almost 56 years, Edward, of West Melbourne, Fla.; son, Matthew Hines of Palm Bay, Fla.; son, Eric Hines and his wife Catherine; and granddaughters, Erin and Emily of Concord, Mass.; an "honorary granddaughter," Kristina Morales, of Concord, N.C.; and many nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Mark Smith, of Grand Junction, Colo.

Ginger grew up in Erie, Pa., where she attended Henry S. Jones Elementary School, Woodrow Wilson Junior High School, Academy High School, and Mercyhurst College.

She joined the U.S. Air Force and underwent training at Amarillo, Texas. She was then assigned to administrative duties at Tacoma, Wash. She married Edward there, and accompanied him on assignments to numerous locations in the continental U.S., Alaska, and Germany.

She worked as a bookseller and florist at several locations. She was president of an Officer's Wives' Club in Germany. She was also an active member of many volunteer organizations and social organizations, a church vestry, the Daughters of the King Society, and the Red Hat Club.

She was an avid reader, with a deep interest in subjects like archeology, European history, art, and fiction, and typically read about one book a day. She enjoyed travelling in Europe, cooking, art, her family, and especially, being with her granddaughters. She was a deeply caring person, who could always be counted on to help people in need, and was remarkably generous to several charities. She could love just about any cat or dog. She will be deeply missed by her family and many friends.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Doctors Without Borders, one of her favorite charities.

Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, (321) 724-2222, is handling the arrangements. Send condolences at afcfcare.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1001 S Hickory St
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 724-2222
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved