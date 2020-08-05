On Sunday August 2, 2020, Virginia Irene Lundberg, "Nana," entered paradise to spend eternity with her Lord and Savior at age 91.
She passed at home, peacefully, after an extended illness, surrounded by her sister Ella and granddaughter/caregiver Angela. She was born on July 19, 1929, in Sebula, Pa., to the late William and Mary (Himes) Murray.
She moved to Erie with her family in 1953 and resided there for the rest of her years. She retired from the Erie School District as a custodian after 16 years of service at Emerson Elementary School in 1992. She also held numerous cleaning jobs including West Ten Podiatry, where she cleaned the office with her sister Ella for 17 years until 2010. Her main job however was taking care of her home, children, and grandchildren. She was the baby whisperer!
She loved spending time with her family and up until two years ago cooked every family meal. She enjoyed going for rides and sitting at the dock with her sister watching the boats while eating ice cream! Her sisters and her were the Golden Girls. Nana was Blanche because she never left the house without earrings, lipstick, and perfect hair! No Pirates or Steelers game went unwatched without constant cheering and praying for the Lord to help her boys win! But most of all she enjoyed worshipping her Lord through services on TBN and SBN with singing and praising at all hours of the night and day at full volume of course!
She was welcomed into heaven by those who had gone before her, including her husband William Lundberg, son Billy Powers who died in the Vietnam war, daughter Diann Cutri, grandson Steven Lavery, as well as her parents, sister Ruth who died as a child, sister Esther, and brother Lamar.
Her memory will forever be cherished by her family, including daughters Judy Harrison of Belzoni, Miss., Carol Smith (Jim) of Lakeville, Minn., a son Jimmy Lundberg (Barb) of Gaithersburg, Md., grandchildren Brian Lavery Sr. (Dawn), and Angela Dean (Del), both of Erie, Brittany Down (Nate) of Burnsville, Minn., and Jeff Lundberg Martin, great-grandchildren Brian (Remy) and Alexis Lavery, Megan and Zachery Moats, Levi Down, and Jade and Levi Dean, her beloved sister Ella McGranor, and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., on Friday, August 7th from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. with Rev. Harry Johns, officiating, followed by interment at Erie Cemetery.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the LECOM VNA staff for excellent care in her final days, as well as her special angel and niece Cindy.
