Virginia J. Peterson, age 84, a lifelong resident of Summit Township, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital. Born in Erie on June 26th, 1936 she was the daughter of the late Frank and Anna (Zalewski) Buzanowski.
Virginia graduated from Academy High School in 1954 and Erie Business College before working as an administrative secretary for a short time at General Electric. She also worked as the office manager and treasurer for Ron Peterson Pumps for many years.
She enjoyed tennis, golf, cards, and snowmobiling. Virginia will be fondly remembered as extraordinary baker always baking for her family. She also liked going to camp in Tidioute every year with her lady friends.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Peterson; three brothers, Frank, Bernard, and Edmund Buzanowski; three sisters, Dorothy Buzanowski, Helen Matusik, and Theresa Lynch.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Ronald F. Peterson; two sons, Chris Peterson of Richmond, Va., and Brian Peterson, wife Pam, of Erie; four grandchildren, Nicholas Peterson, wife Beth of Girard, Ohio, Laura Peterson of Beaver, Pa., Crystal Goss, husband Adam, of Erie, and Amber Wozniak, partner Sam, of Akron, Ohio; two great-grandsons, Carson Goss and Wyatt Peterson; nieces and nephews, Patricia Lynch of Erie, David Lynch of New York, Dianna Le Roux of Long Beach, Calif., Carolyn Collin of Seattle, Wash.; and Bernard Buzanowski of Idaho.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic services and entombment at Gate of Heaven Mausoleum were private at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
, 1575 Corporate Woods Parkway, Ste. 150, Uniontown, OH 44685.
