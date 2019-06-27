Home

Pitts Funeral Home of Erie - Erie
2926 Pine Ave
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 454-3112
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ
1962 Buffalo Rd
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ
1962 Buffalo Rd.
Virginia Jones Robison


1948 - 2019
Virginia Jones Robison, 70, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019, at UPMC Hamot.

She was born in Erie, Pa., on December 9, 1948, daughter of the late John Gora and Maudie Lee Brewster Jones.

Virginia was a member of the Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ. She retired from Erie Plating after 21 years of employment.

Virginia loved to cook and enjoyed being surrounded by her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Rose Crosby and Carey Thigpen; and four brothers, John Earl, Milton, Marvin and Ernest Edward Jones.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of over forty years, Robert L. Robison; two sons, Robert Lamar Robison (Ashley), of Largo, Fla., and James Earl Wilcott (Patricia) of New Jersey; two daughters, Tylasha Robison (Tavonique) and Sequoia Robison (Weston), both of Erie; one brother, Bishop Asa Jones Sr. (Mother Floretta); three sisters, Ruth Stovall of Durham, N.C., and Melvie Lee Bean (Mack), and Elnora Jones, both of Erie, Pa.; twelve grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Friends may visit with the family at Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ, 1962 Buffalo Rd., on Friday, June 28, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., where a home going celebration will immediately follow, with Bishop Asa Jones Sr. eulogizing. Interment will be at Erie Cemetery. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.

Published in the Erie Times-News on June 27, 2019
