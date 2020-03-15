|
Virginia June Forsman Andersen, age 94, of Harborcreek, and formerly Lawrence Park, passed away peacefully, on Monday, March 9, 2020, having been blessed with a long life and a wonderful caring family.
She was born on Saturday, June 27, 1925, in Erie, Pa., daughter of the late Leo A. Forsman and Hazel Klemm Forsman Karhu.
Virginia graduated from Strong Vincent High School in 1942. She retired as a secretary from General Electric in 1986 with 19 years of service.
Self-described as a "history nut," she was a life member of the Erie County Historical Society, the Erie Society for Genealogical Research and the Lawrence Park Historical Society. Virginia was a charter member of the National Secretaries Association in Erie and a founding member of the Twinbrook Pink Ladies Auxiliary. She was also a member of the Harborcreek Historical Society, Retired Association of General Electric, the Seawolves Booster Club and Arc of Erie County.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Robert T. "Bob" Andersen; a daughter, Christine York; and two brothers, Ronald Forsman and James Karhu.
Surviving are two daughters, Louise Smerick and husband, Walter (Rick) of Harborcreek and Linda Renner and husband, Mark of Longmont, Colo.; son-in-law, Robert Bojarski of Greenfield Township; five grandchildren, Dennis York II (Teresa Capwill), Amy Smerick (Amy Cosart), Katie Smerick Hammer (Mike Hammer), Kelly Renner and Kyle Renner; and two great-grandchildren, Morgan York-Fenell (Austin Fenell) and Alexis York. She is also survived by cherished nieces and nephews; and very good friend, Willie Bruce.
No calling hours will be observed. Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Harborcreek. Memorial contributions may be made to Lawrence Park Historical Society, 4230 Iroquois Ave., Erie, PA 16511, or to a .
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 15, 2020