Virginia L. (Price) Hess, 86, of Millcreek, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Western Reserve Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
She was born in Salem, Oregon, daughter of the late George Price and Gertrude (Benson) Price Long.
Virginia was employed as a bookkeeper at Carlisle's Department Store and as an office manager at the Radiology Associates until her retirement. She was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church. She loved to travel and ride motorcycles, on and off road. She was a talented wood carver, and made a lot of hunters happy, the way she carved their gun stocks with elk and moose carved into the stocks, plus all the other things she carved.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sonja Warren; brother-in-law, Virgil Warren; sister-in-law, Margie Hess; and nephew, Mark Hess.
She is survived by her husband, Harvey Hess; daughters, Jody Nowak and Julie Endicott; son, Terry Hess; grandchildren, Brian and Jenny Hess, Crystal Nowak, Shawn and Tyler Endicott; great-grandchildren, Tiara, Kiara and Terrell; sister, Carmen Sandman (Gordon); and brother-in-law, Clarence Hess.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Merle E. Wood Funeral Home, Inc. Friends may call at the Brugger Funeral Homes and Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, at Greengarden Boulevard, with visiting hours on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at the funeral home at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Ron Geisler, of Christ United Methodist Church, officiating.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 14, 2019