Virginia Mae Wernicki Kochanczyk
Virginia Mae Wernicki Kochanczyk, 91, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at her home in Erie.

Virginia was born in Erie, Pa., on November 16, 1928, daughter of the late John Wernicki and Helen Wittenburg Wernicki.

She graduated from Academy High School in 1947 and married Bruno Vincent Kochanczyk in 1947.

Virginia was a thoughtful and generous person. A breast cancer survivor, she served as coordinator for the Reach to Recovery program helping others through this difficult period of their lives.

She volunteered as an usher for the Erie Playhouse and was very involved in organizing the Academy "Class of 47" reunions. She enjoyed life's simple pleasures: coffee with friends, family get-togethers, and watching the birds while sitting on her front porch.

She was preceded in death by her parents John and Helen, husband Bruno, sister Eleanor Wernicki Martin and nephew Alan Johnson.

Virginia will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by daughters Judi Kochanczyk Johnston and Denise Kochanczyk (David McNeill), grandchildren Brett Johnston (Jason), Adam Johnston (Erin), Halle Ferrare (Darren), and Alec Johnston (Carola), great-grandchildren David Molina, Adam Jr., Dylan, and Max Johnston, Benjamin, Matthew, and Samuel Ferrare, and Sophia and Bruno Johnston, sisters Marjorie Johnson and Carol Mazanowski Hopkins, nephews John Johnson, Mike Mazanowski and Russell Johnson, and niece Patti Tech. All were thankful for her constant support in times of need.

Her family was most important to her but she loved people and drop-in visitors were always welcomed and enjoyed. Virginia's sharp wit, dry humor, and habit of "calling things as she saw them" will be greatly missed by many people whose lives she touched.

Friends may call on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Church / Bread of Life Community, 147 W. 24th Street, Monday at 10 a.m. with Father Larry Richards presiding. The Mass will be live-streamed for public viewing at www.youtube.com/c/FrLarryRichards. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery and can be viewed on the Burton Quinn Scott Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesandCrematory.Inc. In order to protect the health of the family and visitors, all CDC guidelines will be observed, including the use of face masks and social distancing. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society, 2407 Zimmerly Road, Erie, PA 16506, or to The ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511.

View the on-line obituary and send condolences at www.ScottFuneralHomeErie.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Calling hours
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Scott Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church / Bread of Life Community
Send Flowers
July 10, 2020
Virginia was a wonderful friend. I have great memories of spending time with the Kochanczyks, especially at Christmas time. What a great thrill heading over to their home for a visit! Virginia had a generous spirit, a good friend to all, for sure. What a terrific sense of humor! Goodbye great lady, we'll miss you.
Mary Jane Brown
Friend
