Virginia Marie (Kerr) Seath
1940 - 2020
Virginia M. Seath, age 79, of Union City, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Born in Union City on June 11, 1940, she was a daughter of the late Clifford E. Kerr and Mary Louise (Cox) Kerr Chapin.

Virginia worked as a teller at local banks. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Golden Crown Chapter and the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls. Virginia loved quilting and gardening.

She is survived by her son, Art Seath and his wife Darlene of Erie; her daughter, Thelma L. Kraut of Millcreek Township; her sister, Margaret Foster of Cleveland, Ohio; six grandchildren, Emily, Gabriel, Justin, Bronte, Sierra and Regina, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, George Robert Seath; her brothers, Wayne Kerr and Wellington Kerr; her sister, Nancy Pattison, and son-in-law, Ronald Kraut.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509 is assisting with arrangements.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Askins Cremation Funeral Services
8354 Wattsburg Rd.
Erie, PA 16509
(814) 616-4022
