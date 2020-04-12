|
Virginia N. (Leone) Hybert, age 92, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Manchester Commons. She was born in Erie, on August 4, 1927, a daughter of the late Guiseppe and Marietta (Berarducci) Leone.
A lifelong resident of Erie, Virginia worked as an assembler at General Electric before retiring after 22 years of dedicated service. She also worked for a number of years at Grant's Department Store in the dress department, where she honed her keen eye for fashion and got to know many of her loyal customers. For years after, she enjoyed shopping trips with her daughters.
She was a competitive card player, and especially enjoyed playing pinochle with her friends and family. Virginia could frequently be found dancing to live music at the social clubs around town, a hobby she enjoyed through many of her later years. She was also fond of bowling.
Exceptionally proud of her Italian heritage, Virginia was known as an excellent cook. She was a resilient and resourceful woman, a hard worker, and dedicated mother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Warren, Arthur, Dominic and Pasquale Leone and her sisters Josephine Buszek and Emma Perfetto.
She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Trocki, husband Thomas of Erie, Linda Cole, husband James of Vero Beach, Florida, and Diane Hybert of Erie. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Her family wishes to thank the nursing staff and attendants at Woodside Place at Manchester Commons for the good care they gave to Virginia for the past few years, as well as the caregivers at AseraCare Hospice.
Service are private, with burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the , 1600 Peninsula Dr., Suite 15, Erie, PA 16506, or AseraCare Hospice, 12664 Route 19 S, Waterford, PA 16441.
