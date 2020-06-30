Virginia P. (Loesch) Wiley
Virginia P. (Loesch) Wiley, age 98, a resident of Erie, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at St. Mary's at Asbury Ridge.

She was born on December 27, 1921, a daughter of Frank and Emma (Daub) Loesch.

A lifelong resident of Erie, Virginia was a devoted mother and wife. She was a founding member of Our Lady of Peace Parish, where she worked many years as the rectory cook and skillfully took care of all the linens. She was part of the 7 a.m. Mass Group, a Eucharistic Minister, member of the Rosary Alter Society, and the loving prayer warrior of the family.

Virginia was kind to everyone, with a smile for all. She loved watching birds, Lawrence Welk, playing cards and being with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her former husband, Robert L. Huster, brothers, Vincent and Francis Loesch, and sister, Madeline Meyers.

Virginia is survived by her husband of 54 years, John L. Wiley, daughters, Michelle (Joe) McSweeney and Cindi Huster, sons, Lance Huster (Mary Ann), Dr. Edward Huster (Julie), and John Wiley (Jill), sisters, Janet Wolf (Matt), Vera Gerlach, and Rita Loesch, grandchildren, Christene and Robert Liles, Shannon and Mark Meiner, Tiffany Huster, and Victoria and Frank Zabrosky, and great-grandchildren, Chloe and Brock Liles, Brendan Meiner, and Sam and Olivia Zabrosky. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

Friends may call on Wednesday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., and are invited to the prayer service at the funeral home on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church / Bread of Life Community at 10 a.m. Burial will be at a later date at Calvary Cemetery. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.

Memorials may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank, 1507 Grimm Dr., Erie, PA 16501, and Our Lady of Peace Parish, 2401 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16506.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 30, 2020.
