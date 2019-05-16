Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Calling hours
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Home
Calling hours
Friday, May 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Home
Calling hours
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Home
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Wurst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia R. (Davis) Wurst


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Virginia R. (Davis) Wurst Obituary
Virginia R. (Davis) Wurst, 78, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on May 14, 2019, after a brief illness.

She was born in Erie, on August 15, 1940, to Ruth Davis and stepfather Charles Davis.

Ginny spent her working career in banking, retiring from Northwest Savings Bank. Her life was her family and that was what brought her the most joy.

She is survived by her husband, George Wurst; daughters, Susan Granelli and her husband, Mike of Pittsburg, Calif., Heidi Freeland and her husband, Gary of Madison, Ind. and sons, Doug Wurst and his wife, Joyce of Erie and Michael Wurst and his wife, Abby of Schenectady, N.Y.; grandchildren, Daryl Andrews and his wife Aliscia, Allison Chatham and her husband, Deven, Anthony Granelli and his wife, April, Joseph Granelli, Jeff Wurst and his wife, Lisa and Courtney Bidwell and her husband Brandon; great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Logan, Sloane Andrews, Kruze and Annsley Chatham, Dominic Granelli and Eric Douglas Wurst.; sisters, Sandra Davis and Norma Morrissey and brothers, Rev. Charles Davis and his wife Barbara, and John Davis and his wife, Debbie; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Davis; stepfather, Charles Davis; and her grandson, Eric Edward Wurst.

Friends may call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, on Friday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. and on Saturday from noon until the time of the funeral service 1:00 p.m. with her brother, Rev. Charles Davis, officiating.

Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the in her honor. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now