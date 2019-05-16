|
Virginia R. (Davis) Wurst, 78, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on May 14, 2019, after a brief illness.
She was born in Erie, on August 15, 1940, to Ruth Davis and stepfather Charles Davis.
Ginny spent her working career in banking, retiring from Northwest Savings Bank. Her life was her family and that was what brought her the most joy.
She is survived by her husband, George Wurst; daughters, Susan Granelli and her husband, Mike of Pittsburg, Calif., Heidi Freeland and her husband, Gary of Madison, Ind. and sons, Doug Wurst and his wife, Joyce of Erie and Michael Wurst and his wife, Abby of Schenectady, N.Y.; grandchildren, Daryl Andrews and his wife Aliscia, Allison Chatham and her husband, Deven, Anthony Granelli and his wife, April, Joseph Granelli, Jeff Wurst and his wife, Lisa and Courtney Bidwell and her husband Brandon; great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Logan, Sloane Andrews, Kruze and Annsley Chatham, Dominic Granelli and Eric Douglas Wurst.; sisters, Sandra Davis and Norma Morrissey and brothers, Rev. Charles Davis and his wife Barbara, and John Davis and his wife, Debbie; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Davis; stepfather, Charles Davis; and her grandson, Eric Edward Wurst.
Friends may call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, on Friday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. and on Saturday from noon until the time of the funeral service 1:00 p.m. with her brother, Rev. Charles Davis, officiating.
Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the in her honor. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
