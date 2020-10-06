1/1
Virginia Ricchiuti Gross
Virginia R. Gross "Ginny," 91, died peacefully,, at home, surrounded by her family, on October 3, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Nicholas and Josephine Ricchiuti.

Ginny was devoted to her family and much loved by her husband of 70 years, Robert; and her children and their loving spouses: Robert and Ann Gross, Lisa and Brian Bontempo, and Stephanie and David Lowe. She also leaves behind her grandchildren: Caroline Barta (John), Thomas W. Gross, Garrett and Michael Bontempo, Hailey and Griffin Lowe; and great-grandson, Jack Barta; and her sister, Tulia DeFoy (Ernest, deceased). She was the cherished aunt of nieces and nephews.

Ginny was born and grew up in Erie, Pennsylvania and obtained a bachelor's degree from Villa Maria College. Ginny was an avid reader since a young age and her appetite for knowledge was never-ending. She went on to earn a master's degree in English literature from Allegheny College in Meadville, Pennsylvania. She began her career in education teaching English at Strong Vincent High School in Erie. While there, she served as Chair for the Language Arts Council, financial secretary for the Erie Teachers Association and advisor to the Erie YWCA. In 1960, she and her husband relocated to Cleveland, living for many years in Gates Mills and later Bainbridge. Ginny continued her career at NDCL in Chardon teaching Senior English and Business courses for 15 years. Throughout her career, Ginny had a positive influence on the lives and career choices of many of her students.

Ginny served her community through her many volunteer activities; some of those included The Christ Child Society, St. Louis Women's Guild, Cleveland CPA Auxiliary Club, Gates Mills Garden and Community Clubs. She was also very active in fundraising for the Carmelites and Poor Clares' Monastery and participated in many of their annual events.

She had a very strong commitment to her faith which she exuded in her daily life. Her never-ending love for family and friends was always felt. She will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Ginny's memory to the Poor Clares at poorclare.org or Carmelite Sisters at clevelandcarmel.org. Interment will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Calvary Cemetery, Erie, Pa. Arrangements by are Murphy Funeral Home, Chagrin Falls, Ohio. Please sign Tribute Wall at: murphyfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
October 5, 2020
She was an amazing lady. I would like to say to all of her family members that I’m so sorry for your loss.
James Noury
Neighbor
