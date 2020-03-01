|
Virginia "Rusty" Francis Paulsen, 81, born July 7, 1938, passed away peacefully in her sleep, at Arista Care in Meadville, Pa., on February 23, 2020.
She lived in Erie, Pa. before moving to Meadville in 2010.
Preceding her in death were her husband Robert, her parents Richard T. and Josephine Perry, brothers Edward and Thomas Perry, and daughter Cindy Collen.
She is survived by her son Thomas L. Carney (Lavonne), loving daughter Candy Wade (Charles), two sisters Charlotte and Pattie, one brother Melvin D. Perry, five grandchildren Bryan, Matthew, Nicole, Erica, and Eric, ten great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
She was loved by all. She enjoyed her Friday nights out at Haggerty's, singing karaoke, and making homemade candy and chocolate covered strawberries for friends and family. She will be missed always but not forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to the local in memory of Rusty Paulsen.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 1, 2020