Virginia "Sally" Thomas Born
1920 - 2020
Virginia "Sally" Thomas Born, age 100, of Murrysville, Pa., passed on peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020.

She was born on May 5, 1920, the daughter of the late Nellie Whitlock Thomas and Earl Mead Thomas in Albany, N.Y.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman E. Born and her dear sister, Alice Thomas Smith.

Sally worked at General Electric in Schenectady, N.Y. for the war effort.

She is survived by her sons; Keith Born (Jill) of Murrysville, Pa. and Thomas Born (Kay) of Galena, Ohio, four grandchildren: Alex Born of Delaware, Ohio, Sarah and Ryan Born of Galena, Ohio, and Xander Born of Murrysville, Pa., as well as nieces and nephews.

Sally was a long-time resident of Erie where she attended the First Church of Christ, Scientist. She enjoyed ushering at the Philharmonic concerts and played bridge with a group of friends for many years. She was a member of the Lakeshore Garden Club. She loved to travel to Europe with her sister. She moved to Murrysville in 2005.

Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service there at 11:00 a.m. Private inurnment at Laurel Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to WQLN TV, 8425 Peach Street, Erie, PA 16509 or UNICEF-USA, 125 Maiden Lane, New York, NY 10038.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
NOV
25
Service
11:00 AM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
