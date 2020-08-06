Vito A. Allegretto, 93, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Independence Court of Erie. He was born in Corbettown, Pa., on July 30, 1927, a son of the late Joseph and Theresa Arthmire Allegretto.
Vito served in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II and the United States Navy Seabees from 1958 until 1975. He worked as an electrician at the Hammermill Paper Company for 39 years before retiring in 1990. Following retirement he worked as a courier for PNC Bank from 1990 until 1995. From 1996 until 2012 he worked as a courier with ACL. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, the American Legion, the East Erie Turners and the Siebenbuerger Club. He was an avid reader and fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers. He enjoyed watching WWF wrestling.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Diane Mayo.
Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Irene A. Zawacki Allegretto; one son, Fr. William Allegretto, CM, of Greensboro, N.C.; one granddaughter, Erin Grimes and her husband, Jacob; two brothers, Pete Allegretto of Corry and Angelo Allegretto and his wife, Rita, of Medfield, Mass.; two twin sisters, Mary Priester of Templeton, Pa. and Anna Hoffman of St. Mary's, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery Chapel on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow in Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery Mausoleum.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Erie VA Medical Center, 135 E. 38th St., Erie, PA 16504.
.