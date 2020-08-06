1/1
Vito A. Allegretto
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vito's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vito A. Allegretto, 93, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Independence Court of Erie. He was born in Corbettown, Pa., on July 30, 1927, a son of the late Joseph and Theresa Arthmire Allegretto.

Vito served in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II and the United States Navy Seabees from 1958 until 1975. He worked as an electrician at the Hammermill Paper Company for 39 years before retiring in 1990. Following retirement he worked as a courier for PNC Bank from 1990 until 1995. From 1996 until 2012 he worked as a courier with ACL. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, the American Legion, the East Erie Turners and the Siebenbuerger Club. He was an avid reader and fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers. He enjoyed watching WWF wrestling.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Diane Mayo.

Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Irene A. Zawacki Allegretto; one son, Fr. William Allegretto, CM, of Greensboro, N.C.; one granddaughter, Erin Grimes and her husband, Jacob; two brothers, Pete Allegretto of Corry and Angelo Allegretto and his wife, Rita, of Medfield, Mass.; two twin sisters, Mary Priester of Templeton, Pa. and Anna Hoffman of St. Mary's, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery Chapel on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow in Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery Mausoleum.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Erie VA Medical Center, 135 E. 38th St., Erie, PA 16504.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmidt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved