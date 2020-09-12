Vitus Jerome Kaiser was born on May 3, 1929, to Marjorie ("Ma Kaiser") and John Kaiser, in the front room of their home on Cherry Street, in Erie, Pennsylvania. He died peacefully on September 9, 2020, in the sunroom of his home, around the corner from where he was born.
In between, he travelled many roads -- but nearly all of them in his beloved Erie County. Throughout his life Vitus, known as VJ, was one of the most ardent fans of Erie. He believed that there was no better place on earth to grow up and live. Dad believed he had a good, full, life and his children agree. He loved where he lived, he loved his family - his wife, his children, his brothers and sisters and his extended family. He enjoyed school, relished wrestling and playing football for Cathedral Preparatory High School (Prep) and for North Carolina State University (where he earned a degree in physical education) - regaling his family with fond memories from those years. In 1953, he married his high-school sweetheart Mary Ann (Humm) to whom he was happily married for 63 years. He served in the United States Army following college and then moved back to Erie where he worked at the Erie Forge and Steel.
Art, especially landscape painting, was VJ's passion. By 1959 he was pursuing this passion in earnest, studying art under the tutelage of Joe Plavcan, a renowned Erie artist. Although VJ favored the watercolor medium for the spontaneity and freshness it captured and brought to his landscape paintings, Joe's more structured style was still a strong influence on his art and VJ cherished his mentorship. In 1970, VJ succeeded Joe Plavcan as the Art teacher at Technical Memorial High School (Tech) in Erie. This was his dream job. He loved teaching and was delighted and honored that he was able to teach, mentor, and nourish these budding artists, several of whom have kept him updated on their careers and whose contact he enjoyed throughout his life. He was very proud of their successes and that he was able to contribute in some small way. In 1984, the Erie School District honored his commitment to teaching by bestowing upon him the "Teacher of the Year" award.
Vitus was a member of the Pennsylvania Water Color Society, the Northwestern Pennsylvania Artists Association, and the Erie Art Museum. He enjoyed being an active member of the vibrant Erie Art community and counts many members, past and present, of this community among his cherished friends. Over the course of his career, he received many awards. In addition to the awards received at various competitive exhibitions, he is listed in "Who's Who in American Art" and the "International Who's Who in Art and Antiques." In 1983, VJ had the privilege of being selected as one of Gannon's University's "Distinguished Pennsylvanians." Gannon University always held a special place in his heart. It was in the Schuster Galley of the Gannon Library where he held many exhibits of his paintings. In 2000, he was bestowed with another treasured honor when he was inducted into Cathedral Prep's Headmaster's Hall of Fame, known as the President's Leadership Council.
Along the way VJ and Mary Ann had nine children, 20 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.
Vitus was preceded in his death by his wife Mary Ann Humm Kaiser and survived by his nine children and their partners: Mary Beth (Bob Koda), Ann Brehm (Chuck), Karen Phillips (Jim), Michael (Sherrie), Peter (Chris), Ellen Marchione (Greg), Vitus "VJ" (Brenda), Jennifer, and Stephen.
Family events and holidays were a full-house celebration enjoyed by all including his grandchildren: Matilda, Zachary, Samuel, Olivia, Cobalt, Erie, Summer, Peter "PJ," Benjamin, Nicholas, Timothy, Matthew, Samantha, Vitus, Emma, Sarah, Lynn, Grace, Katherine, Annie and 12 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother Gerald "Jerry" Kaiser and a sister Anne Kaiser Bolash, and a large extended family.
Vitus believed in the goodness in each of us, and that "always doing and giving your best was it's own reward." This is the spirit he lived by, and instilled in his children and students.
In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions can be made to the Inner-city Neighborhood Art House, the Lake Erie Region Conservancy (LERC), the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania, or the Northwest Pennsylvania Artists Association (NPAA).
Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, social distancing restrictions will be in place for the viewing and the service. Viewing will be held on Monday, September 14th, from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38 Street, at Greengarden Boulevard. The funeral service will be held at Sacred Heart Church on Tuesday, September 15th at 9:30 am. As a consequence of the coronavirus, attendance at the funeral service will be restricted to the immediate family and godchildren. In an attempt to compensate for these restrictions, the service will be livestreamed with access starting at approximately 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday. Find the link at https://www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/Vitus-Jerome-Kaiser?obId=18302220#/obituaryInfo
. From there, click the "Tribute Wall" tab next to his photo and scroll to the live stream link below.
