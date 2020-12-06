1/1
Vivian Eaton
1931 - 2020
Vivian Eaton, age 89, formerly of Fairview passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Pleasant Ridge Manor.

She was born in Conneaut Township on February 2, 1931, a daughter of the late Donald L. and Doris Patchen Robson.

She was a loving mother and grandmother and enjoyed fishing, crouching, and knitting. She wonderful practical joker

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter G. Eaton, Sr. in 1993; two sons, Ben and Walter Eaton, Jr.; a daughter, Denise McClay; and her siblings, Donieta Eaton, Leonard and Donald Robson; a brother William Robson.

Vivian is survived by her children: Robert (Sue) Eaton, Doris (Larry)White, Barbara (Tim) Case, Tracy (Fred) McDowell, Timothy Eaton and Deborah (Larry) Danielka; stepdaughter, Jimmie Jo Mikel; and a sister, Betty Coven. Like a daughter, Christine Silman. She is further survived by 26 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren, ten great-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, on Friday, December 11th from 4 to 7 p.m. and are invited to attend a service there on Saturday at 11 a.m. The service also may be viewed at https://facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesAndCrematoryInc.

Burial will be at Girard Cemetery.

Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
11
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
DEC
12
Service
11:00 AM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
525 Main Street East
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-3603
