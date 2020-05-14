|
|
Vivian Melvina "Viv" Dunlap Newberry, age 89, of Harborcreek, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at her daughters home, surrounded by family after enjoying Mother's Day to the fullest.
She was born in Rossiter, Pa. on January 16, 1931, daughter of the late Jerald B. and Ollie Henry Dunlap.
Vivian was a very social lady and enjoyed playing cards with family, going to the casino and playing bingo. She was a member of American Legion Carl Neff Post 571 and the East Erie Moose Lodge.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph L. Newberry; her only son, Berton Dean Newberry; and nine siblings.
She is survived by four daughters, Danise Gilkinson, Marsha Rzodkiewicz (Jerry), Gwendolyn Cattoni and Renee Newberry. Vivian was the youngest of 12 children and is survived by two older sisters, Cleora Plubell and Edna States; 11 grandchildren, Christopher DeSantis (Darlene), Melissa Maida, Paula Kikola (Denny), Kristie Rzodkiewicz, Maggie Quiros (Marciel), Daniel Rzodkiewicz (Jen), Jared Cattoni (Veronica), Helen, Kaitlynn, Kristina and Maria King; 13 great-grandchildren, Janet Calipo, Natava DeSantis, Alexa and Dennis Kikola, Jr., Klayton and Lydia Rick, Nolan and Devin Rzodkiewicz, Aiden Bratt, Layla and Luna Rashwan, Ethan Quiros, and Wesson King; many nieces and nephews; and a dear friend, Jane.
The family would like to extend thanks and appreciation to UPMC Family Hospice for their care, knowledge and compassion.
Due to national guidelines concerning the Coronavirus, no public visitation will be held. Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., with interment to be held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Erie Homes for Children and Adults, 226 East 27th St., Erie, PA 16504 EHCA.org" target="_blank">(EHCA.org) or Benetwood Apartments, 641 Troupe Rd, Harborcreek, PA 16421.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 14, 2020