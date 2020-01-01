|
Vladimir Shkraba, age 77, of Erie, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Ukraine on January 1, 1942, son of the late Dmitriy and Paraskoviya Brodzyak Shkraba.
He was a member of the First Ukraine Pentecostal Church. Vladimir enjoyed gardening and sharing his vegetables with everyone. He loved socializing, supporting missionary groups and helping those all over the world.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Maria Hmilyar Shkraba; and five brothers and sisters.
Vladimir is survived by his daughter, Galina Koblyuk (Yevgeniy) of Erie; three sons, Oleg Shkraba (Oksana) of Florida, Roman Shkraba (Yelena) and Anatoly Shkraba (Lisa) both of Erie; one brother, Mikhail Shkraba of Indiana; as well as eight grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 536 West 10th Street on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4 pm until the time of the Funeral Service there at 7 p.m. with Pastors Alexander Ragulchik and Vladimir Snitko officiating. Burial will take place Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lakeside Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 1, 2020