Waclawa (Zujko) Gleba, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother, known to many as Babcia, was laid to rest to be with our Father in Heaven. Waclawa passed away peacefully, at Pleasant Ridge Manor, on September 5, 2019, at the age of 94, with her family by her side.
She was born in Poland, on August 1, 1925, to the late Piotr and Michalina Zujko.
Waclawa survived the Nazi concentration camp, in Poland, and the forced labor camp, in Germany, as a young child.
In 1966, she then immigrated to the U.S. and became a citizen.
Babcia loved cooking. Everyone who visited was provided a delicious homemade meal. She loved spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, Kazimierz Gleba, who passed away in 2009, her daughter, Halina Gleba, and her sisters, Marja Makula, Sabina Gleba, Lidia, and Schola Zujko.
Waclawa is survived by her sister, Teresa Milewska, of Poland, her children, Elizabeth Lund (Lawrence), of Erie, Irene Lanza, of Pittsburgh, Michael Gleba, of Erie, and Richard Gleba, of Erie. She is further survived by her grandchildren, Jacquelyn Wilson (Jimmy), of Uniontown, Miranda Winkler, of Erie, David Geros (Kristin), of Pittsburgh, Erena and Francesca Lanza of Pittsburgh, Daniel Gleba (Sierra) of Pittsburgh, Angela Gleba of Erie, Tyler and Kaitlyn Gleba, of Erie, great-grandchildren, Kendra, Kirsten, and Kasidee Winkler, of Erie, Jonathan Woleslagle, of Uniontown, Cameron and Karlie Geros, of Pittsburgh, and Harlee and Halina Gleba, of Pittsburgh, as well as many stepsiblings, nieces, and nephews.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Pleasant Ridge Manor, for taking great care of their loved one!
Family and friends are invited to call at the Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Road, Erie, PA 16510, on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. A prayer service will be on Monday, September 9th at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church, 2220 Reed Street, Erie, PA 16503. Interment will follow in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to The ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 7, 2019