Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Rotary Pavilion, Presque Isle State Park
Erie, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wallace Seifert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wallace G. Seifert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wallace G. Seifert Obituary
Wallace G. Seifert, 62, passed away on September 24, 2019, after a heroic battle with cancer.

He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Corey); his son, Jonathan; sister, Mary Mena (Cesar); sister, Cynthia Lubin; and brother, Mark (Pam). He is also survived by one grandchild, Caitlin; several nieces and nephews; as well as his German Shepherd, Odessa.

He was predeceased by his parents, Wallace G. and Dolores J. Seifert.

For friends and family, a Celebration of Life for "Wally" will take place on Sunday, October 13th, at 2:00 p.m., at the Rotary Pavilion, Presque Isle State Park, in Erie, Pa.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wallace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.