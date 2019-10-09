|
Wallace G. Seifert, 62, passed away on September 24, 2019, after a heroic battle with cancer.
He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Corey); his son, Jonathan; sister, Mary Mena (Cesar); sister, Cynthia Lubin; and brother, Mark (Pam). He is also survived by one grandchild, Caitlin; several nieces and nephews; as well as his German Shepherd, Odessa.
He was predeceased by his parents, Wallace G. and Dolores J. Seifert.
For friends and family, a Celebration of Life for "Wally" will take place on Sunday, October 13th, at 2:00 p.m., at the Rotary Pavilion, Presque Isle State Park, in Erie, Pa.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 9, 2019