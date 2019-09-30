|
Wallace H. "John" Kerr, Jr., age 83, resident of Mill Village, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at UPMC Hamot, surrounded by his loving family. John was born on May 9, 1936, in Mill Village, the youngest of 14 children of the late Wallace H. Kerr and Marie Jones Kerr.
As a youngster, John grew up helping his dad make cheese, and it fostered a lifelong love for cheese and the cheese-making process. John later worked for many years at the Carnation Milk Plant in Cambridge Springs and then for Meadow Brook Dairy in Erie. His last ten years before retiring, he enjoyed his work as a custodian at General McLane High School, where he made many friendships.
John found joy in being around young children, especially his great-grandchildren, who always made him smile and laugh. He enjoyed hunting, eating out, and playing cards. He will be remembered for his positive attitude throughout his life, even during the difficult years with his failing health. He was a faithful member of the Waterford Nazarene Church.
Preceding him in death was his grandson Rien Wetmore; and 11 brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his wife Shirley Ann Lund Kerr; his children—John Kerr and wife Patti of Ripley, N.Y., Leslie Kerr and wife Pat of Thomasville, Ga., Roy Kerr and wife Janet of Kewaskum, Wis., Reta Washburn and husband Fred of Saegertown, Charles Daniel Hodges of Stow, Ohio, and Carrie Naomi Hodges of Akron, Ohio; seven grandchildren; many beloved great-grandchildren; and two sisters—Dora Porter and husband Delbert of Union City, and June Almazon of Edinboro.
Friends are welcome to call at Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held there on Wednesday at 10 a.m. followed by a luncheon at Mill Village Fire Department. Burial will be private at Mill Village Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Mill Village Fire Department, and condolences may be shared at www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
