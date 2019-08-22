|
Wallace "Wally" B. Nash, 56, formerly of Erie, Pa., passed away on August 15th, in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Wally was born on February 19, 1963, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., and graduated from Gannon University in 1987.
For over twenty years, he worked as a News Photojournalist for WICU Channel 12 - though his favorite thing to do was just "putz" around. He spent the last part of his life enjoying the coast down in the Carolinas.
He is survived by his mother, Gay Marquardt; daughters, Emily (Jeremy) Horning and Jenna Nash; brothers, Robert Nash and Stewart Nash; grandson, Sebastian Horning or "Little Sprout;" his previous wife, Barb Brabender; and many loving extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his late father, Robert J. Nash.
Wally enjoyed crosswords, spending time outdoors, reading, and was an avid audiophile who loved good music. He loved spending time at the ocean, puns, being barefoot, and watching thunderstorms and the moon. His family asks that you remember him in his highest memory.
A celebration of life will be held on September 28tj, at The Schoolhouse on Dutch Rd. and Rt. 5 in Fairview, Pa., to honor his memory. Donations can be made in his name to Erie Hunt and Saddle Club, 6840 Old State Road, Edinboro, PA 16412.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 22, 2019