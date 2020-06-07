Walter B. Bagnoni, age 96, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Erie, on August 1, 1923, a son of the late Oreste and Doris (Micheli) Bagnoni.
He graduated from St. Joseph grade school and Academy High School in 1943. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II in the 24th Armored Engineer Division. After the war he came home and worked in the family business, OA Bagnoni and Sons. He taught masonry at the Erie County Vo-Tech and Twin Tech Memorial. He was a member of St. George Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 76 years, Virginia M. "Gini" (Faber) Bagnoni; a brother Mario Bagnoni; and a baby boy in 1949.
Walt is survived by a daughter, Sue Elwell (Howie); a son, Doug Bagnoni (Tammy); seven grandchildren, Jason Elwell (Kelly), Jenna Usko (Bo), Sarah Deeb (Jason), Kym Bagnoni (Matt Staab), Karissa Bagnoni (Jason Lanager), Kiera Walton (Doug) and Kaylee Curry (Nick); 21 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Rita Chizmadia. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A funeral mass at St. George Church and burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery were private.
Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
He graduated from St. Joseph grade school and Academy High School in 1943. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II in the 24th Armored Engineer Division. After the war he came home and worked in the family business, OA Bagnoni and Sons. He taught masonry at the Erie County Vo-Tech and Twin Tech Memorial. He was a member of St. George Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 76 years, Virginia M. "Gini" (Faber) Bagnoni; a brother Mario Bagnoni; and a baby boy in 1949.
Walt is survived by a daughter, Sue Elwell (Howie); a son, Doug Bagnoni (Tammy); seven grandchildren, Jason Elwell (Kelly), Jenna Usko (Bo), Sarah Deeb (Jason), Kym Bagnoni (Matt Staab), Karissa Bagnoni (Jason Lanager), Kiera Walton (Doug) and Kaylee Curry (Nick); 21 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Rita Chizmadia. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A funeral mass at St. George Church and burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery were private.
Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 7, 2020.