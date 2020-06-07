Walter B. Bagnoni
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter B. Bagnoni, age 96, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Erie, on August 1, 1923, a son of the late Oreste and Doris (Micheli) Bagnoni.

He graduated from St. Joseph grade school and Academy High School in 1943. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II in the 24th Armored Engineer Division. After the war he came home and worked in the family business, OA Bagnoni and Sons. He taught masonry at the Erie County Vo-Tech and Twin Tech Memorial. He was a member of St. George Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 76 years, Virginia M. "Gini" (Faber) Bagnoni; a brother Mario Bagnoni; and a baby boy in 1949.

Walt is survived by a daughter, Sue Elwell (Howie); a son, Doug Bagnoni (Tammy); seven grandchildren, Jason Elwell (Kelly), Jenna Usko (Bo), Sarah Deeb (Jason), Kym Bagnoni (Matt Staab), Karissa Bagnoni (Jason Lanager), Kiera Walton (Doug) and Kaylee Curry (Nick); 21 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Rita Chizmadia. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A funeral mass at St. George Church and burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery were private.

Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved