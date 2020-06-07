Walter "Butch" Gajewski, 89, of McKean Township, passed away June 2, 2020, at Westlake Woods. He was born September 3, 1930, in Erie – son of the late Napoleon and Nellie Brzozstowski Gajewski.
He was a member of McKean St Francis Xavier Catholic Church. He enjoyed golf, playing cards with friends for over 30 years, and loved to polka!
He attended Tech High School and received his G.E.D. after leaving high school to help support his family. He served as a Supply Sergeant in the Korean War. After returning home, he married the love of his life, Helen Ferrick. They were married for 47 years. Butch joined the Erie Police Department in 1958 and served until his retirement as a Detective Sergeant in 1977. He also managed the St. Francis Usher's Club in McKean and worked in the Domestic Relations Department in the Erie County Courthouse. But he was most known for owning "Butch" Gajewski's Sausage Kitchen. Butch once said, "I had a real good working life even though I had to quit school when I was 16. I would actually do it over again…but I have no regret of what I've done."
He was preceded in death by his wife Helen Ferrick Gajewski, a sister Josephine Staszak, brothers Tony Gajewski, Stanley Gajewski, and Joseph Gajewski. sisters-in-law Alice Slomski and Dorothy Yurkiewicz. brothers-in-law Frank Slomski, Ted Yurkiewicz, Joesph Ferrick, Robert Ferrick and Larry Latimer, and daughter-in-law Cookie Gajewski.
He is survived by three daughters, all of Erie, Mary Jane Gajewski, Patricia Gajewski (Bob Talmo), and Carol Marthaler (Eric)., five sons William Gajewski of Sedona Ariz., Richard Gajewski (Karen) of Aurora Ohio, Jerome Gajewski (Denise) of Queensbury, N.Y., Michael Gajewski of Erie, and Dr. Donald Gajewski (Virginia) of Asheville N.C., 16 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the covid-19 pandemic a Funeral Mass at St. Francis Xavier Catholic with burial in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery was held privately.
Memorials can be made to UPMC Hospice or St Francis Xavier Church.
The Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2101 Ash St., is handling arrangements.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 7, 2020.