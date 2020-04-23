|
Walter C. Spitman, 93, of Corry, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the Soldiers' and Sailors' Home in Erie.
He was born April 28, 1926 in Uniontown, Pa., a son of the late Anthony and Stella (Dubisz) Spitman.
Walter attended school in Corry's Lindsey Hollow School and later as America was at war, enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served aboard the USS DC-1179 (a submarine chaser), the USS Eginia and the USS LSM36. He was awarded the American Theater Ribbon and the World War II Victory Medal.
Upon his discharge from the Navy, he returned to the Corry area and worked for the Spitman family farm, later Hammermill Papers in Erie, General Electric and also participated in the Construction of Interstate 90. In 1967, he returned to his dream of being a farmer, and purchased his dairy farm on Simmons Road in Corry, which he operated until his retirement.
He was a longtime member of the Corry VFW Post #264 and enjoyed hunting in his younger years.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters, Helen Kreitzbender, Rose Spitman, Dorothy Shumsky and Mary Halfast; and his brothers, John, Bruno, Leo and Frank Spitman.
Walter is survived by three daughters, Carla Green (James) of Erie, Brenda G. Walsh (William) of Corry andLaurie S. Caslar (Dennis) of Largo, Fla.; a son, Kevin J. Spitman (Penny Zimmerman) of Erie; his grandchildren, Josh Green (Amanda), Heather Schroter (John), Travis Walsh (Kathy), Adrienne Cromwell (Darrin), Kevin Spitman and his fiancé Chris Duty, Stephanie Capp (Scott); eight great-grandchildren; a brother, George Spitman of Corry as well as many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held privately by the family.
Burial will be in St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Corry.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of ones choice. The Edder Funeral Home is taking care of the arrangements. To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.
